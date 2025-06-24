Innocent driver shot during road rage case pulls off heroic move, saving her passengers

By Tara Morgan

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WEWS) — A woman pulled off what her boss calls a heroic move after she was shot in the back during a case of road rage in Lorain County last month.

Cassie Cisar was in the wrong place at the wrong time on May 19 while driving a passenger van for Rising Sun Centers, which supports individuals who are developmentally challenged.

The 32-year-old is recovering at home after spending five days in the hospital. Her boss, coworkers, and clients are all waiting for her return to work.

Marissa Smith is the program director at Rising Sun Centers and Cisar’s best friend. Smith said she receives calls from her drivers frequently and thought the one from Cisar that Monday morning was about something basic, as the day had just begun.

“She was doing her normal route that she does every single day,” Smith said.

Cisar works with adults at Rising Sun Centers who have varying developmental disabilities. She had five passengers on board her van that day.

The phone call Smith got from Cisar was not what she expected.

“There was a road rage incident, and they were hit. So I was taken aback by the road rage part,” Smith said.

Smith said that she asked if everyone was OK, but what Cisar uttered next left her stunned.

“She was like, ‘No, I was shot,’ and I said, ‘Woah.’ I’m like, I was speechless,” Smith said.

Other drivers called 911 for help.

One of those callers told a dispatcher that they were heading down State Route 58 when someone started shooting from another car, with a bullet hitting a van, causing the window to explode.

Lorain County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the road rage case began with two men in other cars at Cooper Foster Park Road and South Broadway.

Cisar and her passengers caught the gunfire while turning from Middle Ridge Road onto State Route 58.

Sheriff’s office body camera video shows the aftermath with Cisar still in the driver’s seat and an ambulance sitting just feet away.

By the time Smith got to the scene with a second van to pick up the clients, Cisar was already on her way to the hospital.

“Yeah, it was a lot of emotions because it happened with our business, but also a lot of emotions because it was my best friend,” Smith said.

Smith said that even after being shot and unable to move her legs, Cisar kept her passengers from getting hurt, too.

“She had to physically lift up her leg and put it on the brake pedal to stop the van,” Smith said.

The van ended up near a Dollar General, where Assistant Manager Susan Miller was just opening the store for the day.

Miller said that she brought Cisar’s five passengers into the store and grabbed them chairs and water.

“I calmed them down. They were pretty upset,” Miller said.

Smith was appreciative that Miller was there to help.

“She was a godsend,” Smith said.

Roughly 40 minutes later, shooting suspect Nicholas Dejesus surrendered to Amherst Police inside the station lobby.

Dejesus was indicted in the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas on June 20 on two felonious assault charges and three charges related to firearms.

At some point, Smith wants to share her feelings about this day in court.

“I would like him to see my face,” Smith said.

News 5 Investigators asked Smith what she would say to Dejesus if she had the chance.

“Just you know his carelessness and his anger possibly could have ruined the lives of six people very dear to us,” Smith said.

Currently, Smith’s focus is on her best friend’s recovery. Cisar is still unable to drive.

“The bullet is in her spine and they are keeping it in there because it is too dangerous to take it out,” Smith said.

Cisar recently spent an evening with colleagues and her second family at a staff appreciation event, which a parent donated.

“We know each other’s life stories practically. We hang out outside of work. We all love each other,” Smith said.

It’s safe to say Cisar’s clients miss her at work, too.

“The clients are asking about her every day. We have pictures around and stuff, so they’ll walk around (saying), ‘Cassie, Cassie,’” Smith said.

Smith said community support has been overwhelming.

More than $40,000 in donations have come in through a GoFundMe page set up for Cisar right after the shooting.

“She doesn’t want to be given anything, she works for everything she has but we told her you are a literal hero so we want you to have the support you can get,” Smith said.

The suspect remains in jail. No new court date has been set.

