Inside the MAHA movement, ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’ toxic masculinity: Catch up on the day’s stories

A majority of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump's decision to launch airstrikes against Iran, according to a new CNN poll. Sharp partisan divides cut through nearly every question asked in the survey.

1️⃣ MAHA movement: Major food and agricultural groups are publicly positioning themselves as fans of the “Make America Healthy Again” campaign, with brands of all stripes rushing to seize this moment for change. Supporters advocate for “clean” ingredients, cutting out sugar and saying no to food dyes.

2️⃣ ‘Alligator Alcatraz’: To carry out more of Trump’s promised mass deportations, Florida has started construction on a migrant detention facility that it’s billing as “efficient” and “low-cost” — because Mother Nature will provide much of the security.

3️⃣ Handle with care: Ripping the plastic wrap from the meat or prepackaged fruit and veggies you bought at the grocery store may contaminate your food, new research found. So can opening and closing plastic bottle caps.

4️⃣ AI startup: Perplexity seems to have caught the attention of two of the largest and most influential tech companies. The search tool uses artificial intelligence models to parse web content and curate answers. Here’s what it can do.

5️⃣ Toxic masculinity: Long before Harry Styles caused a stir by wearing a Gucci dress on the cover of Vogue, another music and style icon pushed back against binary fashion norms. Remember Kurt Cobain’s dainty floral frock?

🦷 H2-Oh: CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta answers questions about filtering out fluoride from your tap water and explains why it’s not really necessary.

• Exclusive: Early US intel assessment suggests strikes on Iran did not destroy nuclear sites

• Cuomo and Mamdani are the focus of the final hours of New York City’s mayoral primary

• Tropical Storm Andrea becomes first named system of the Atlantic hurricane season

🏀 That’s the average increase in value of WNBA franchises during the past year. The 13 teams are collectively worth $3.5 billion, according to Sportico.

🎨 Artistic inspiration: For some people, Instagram’s infinite scroll is an endless time waster. For Moka Lee, it’s the main source of ideas for her portrait paintings.

💬 Change of plans: Protesters in Venice rallying against the impending nuptials of the billionaire Amazon founder and journalist Lauren Sanchez claimed victory after their threats of disruption reportedly prompted a different wedding venue.

✈️ The National Transportation Safety Board just issued a report on the mid-flight blowout of a door plug on a flight last year on which airline?

﻿A. Delta

B. Alaska

C. Spirit

D. Southwest

⚾ Welcome back! Former Chicago Cubs great Sammy Sosa made his long-anticipated return to the place where he used to hit towering home runs and flash his big smile. The fans gave the organization’s all-time home runs leader a warm welcome in his first time back at Wrigley Field since 2004.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. The blowout occurred minutes into a January 2024 flight on Alaska Airlines.

