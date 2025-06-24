Omaha man dies in crash while attempting to elude law enforcement, Nebraska deputies say

By Jake Anderson

TREYNOR, Iowa (KETV) — An Omaha man was killed in a crash while attempting to elude law enforcement in Pottawattamie County, officials said.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy saw a 2021 Mercedes passenger car crossing the centerline in the area of Highway 92 and Hope Lane early Sunday morning.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle began to elude law enforcement, officials said.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy activated emergency lights and siren while the vehicle traveled east on Highway 92. The vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch, causing severe damage to the vehicle.

Officials said the vehicle was occupied by 44-year-old David Hawkins, who had serious injuries. Deputies started life-saving measures.

Treynor Fire and Rescue declared Hawkins dead at the scene, according to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office.

Gretna Public Schools confirmed David “Digger” Hawkins was formerly employed by the district and was the girl’s soccer coach from 2016 to 2021.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him during this difficult time,” the district said in a statement.

Hawkins also coached at Creighton University, Bellevue University, Midland University and Millard North High School.

The crash is still under investigation.

