Safe, Strong, and Unapologetically Proud: Tammi Wallace Returns to Houston After Historic LGBTQ+ Delegation to Israel

June 24, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, TX – With hearts full of gratitude and eyes fixed on a brighter horizon, Houston proudly welcomes home one of its most courageous community champions. Tammi Wallace — Co-Founder, President, and CEO of the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce — has safely returned after a landmark journey to Israel, where she joined nearly 100 LGBTQ+ leaders as part of the Jewish Federations of North America’s inaugural Pride Delegation. What began as a transformative cultural mission during Pride Month turned into a test of resilience and unity as international conflict erupted between Israel and Iran. The delegation, which had traversed from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to the solemn grounds of the Supernova music festival site, was abruptly evacuated. With grace and grit, Tammi and her fellow delegates navigated a 10-hour cross-border journey through Jordan, overnighted in Amman, and finally endured a 16.5-hour flight from Dubai to Houston. Now home and recovering, Tammi extended her heartfelt appreciation: “The outpouring of support for me and my wife has been overwhelming. I’m so deeply grateful to our community.” This mission wasn’t just a physical journey — it was a powerful emotional and spiritual expedition across borders and identities. Organized by the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) and supported by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Pride Delegation brought together Jewish LGBTQ+ leaders from 26 communities across North America, many under 40, spanning genders, races, and experiences. A Celebration of Intersections, Not Compromises Tammi’s participation was more than symbolic. It was a declaration: LGBTQ+ leaders do not have to choose between their queerness, their Jewishness, or their Zionism. As one delegate powerfully said: “Coming to Israel made me realize I don’t have to choose.” Delegates spoke openly about feeling alienated from queer spaces that have, post-October 7, become less welcoming to Jewish Zionists. They found solace and strength standing at the Western Wall — gay, trans, nonbinary, Black, and proud — united by centuries of Jewish resilience. Scott Kalmikoff, a Modern Orthodox rabbi and openly gay man, put it best: “Missions like this remind us that being gay and Jewish aren’t in conflict. They are part of the same whole.” A Movement Built on Belonging For JFNA’s Nate Looney, a Black transgender queer Jew and director of community safety and belonging, the mission was deeply personal. He led the initiative to create a space where “we stand at the Western Wall as our full selves” and “never have to wonder if we belong again.” The effort wasn’t easy — it took months of planning across time zones, including during Passover. JFNA subsidized $7,000 per participant to ensure broad access. And the results were profound: delegates wept as they shared how the mission had transformed their sense of self, community, and Jewish identity. From Tel Aviv to Houston: A New Chapter Begins As the LGBTQ+ community in Houston prepares to welcome Tammi back with open arms, her return is a reminder that leadership sometimes means being visible in the hardest moments — and sometimes, it means getting on a bus in the middle of a geopolitical crisis with your dignity, your spirit, and your community intact. Tammi Wallace has always been a trailblazer in Houston — building coalitions, fighting for economic equity, and amplifying voices too often left in the margins. Her trip to Israel and her safe return home add yet another chapter to a life dedicated to love, advocacy, and authenticity. Let us be clear: The journey didn’t end at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. It continues in every conversation Tammi inspires, every chamber event she leads, and every youth who sees themselves reflected in her courage. Houston Style Magazine is proud to share this story — not just of survival, but of triumph, truth, and pride.

