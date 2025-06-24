Semi truck rolls over, completely blocks Illinois interstate

By Elyssa Kaufman

WILLOWBROOK, Illinois (WBBM) — A semi truck rolled over on I-55, causing major delays for commuters near Willowbrook, Illinois, on Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police said the semi truck rolled over on County Line Road just after 6 a.m. The truck rolled over across all lanes and the shoulders, leaving traffic trapped behind.

The driver of the semi truck was taken to a local hospital. The extent of the driver’s injuries was not immediately released.

All northbound lanes are closed. Delays are expected as crews work to clear the scene.

Police have not released details on the cause of the crash.

