Toddler found by himself overnight in Detroit has been reunited with family

By Paula Wethington

DETROIT (WWJ) — A toddler was found alone early Tuesday in the area of Lahser and West Outer Drive, Detroit police reported.

The boy was about a year old, weighing 30 pounds and 2 feet, 5 inches in height.

He was found about 3 a.m. and police then issued a request for his parents or guardians to contact the police department’s Eighth Precinct office.

Around 5:45 a.m., police reported that the child was reunited with his family.

The incident remains under investigation.

