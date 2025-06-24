Train collides with tractor-trailer in South Baltimore

By Jenyne Donaldson

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — An investigation continues in South Baltimore after a tractor-trailer carrying aluminum sulfate collided with a train.

The incident occurred just before 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of Cannery Avenue near the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant where a CSX train and tractor-trailer collided.

Officials said the tractor-trailer was carrying aluminum sulfate, which is a corrosive, while the train cars were empty. There have been no reported injuries and there were no leaks to either the train or the tractor-trailer.

The crash backed up traffic for hours near the train track. It is not clear yet why the tractor-trailer was on the tracks, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

One employee of the treatment plant told 11 News he was driving to work around 6:30 a.m. but couldn’t get there. He said there’s only one way in and out of the plant and around 50 other employees were waiting for hours for the train to move.

“Sitting here. They said that we had to sit here for the next two to three hours. I was hoping the city would send us home, but I don’t know. We must use our own gas, it’s hot, I need to run to the store to get some water. So, if we leave, we may not get paid if we leave. So, we got to sit here and wait it out with everybody else,” employee Barry Evans said.

