Tyrese Haliburton says frustration over Achilles injury is ‘unfathomable’ in new social media post

By Kelby Wingert

INDIANAPOLIS (KCCI) — Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has taken to social media to share his frustrations over his Achilles injury and his gratitude for the support shown by fans.

On Monday night, the former Cyclone posted on X following his surgery to repair his torn Achilles tendon.

“Don’t know how to explain it other than shock,” Haliburton starts his post. “Words cannot express the pain of this letdown. The frustration is unfathomable. I’ve worked my whole life to get to this moment and this is how it ends? Makes no sense.”

He goes on to say his foot “feels like dead weight,” but what hurts the most right now is his mind and the frustration at the situation.

“Indy, I’m sorry. If any fan base doesn’t deserve this, it’s y’all. But together we are going to fight like hell to get back to this very spot, and get over this hurdle,” Haliburton wrote.

He continues to thank fans for their support and vows to fight to recover and return to the court.

“So, give me some time, I’ll dust myself off and get right back to being the best version of Tyrese Haliburton,” he wrote before finishing with a Bible verse.

