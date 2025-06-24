Woman shoots deputy with gun hidden in pants during arrest, Florida sheriff’s office says

By Allison Petro

OCALA, Florida (WESH) — A Marion County deputy was injured after being shot by a woman during a traffic stop on Monday morning.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a report of shots fired in the 2900 block of S. Pine Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Rheanna Harden, 22, was arrested during the traffic stop for driving with a suspended license, providing false identification to law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, MCSO said.

Harden, while being transported to jail, had concealed a small-caliber handgun in the crotch area of her pants, MCSO said.

“She fired at our deputy, injuring him,” MCSO said.

The deputy shot back, wounding Harden.

Both were transported to the hospital where they were treated for their injuries and have been released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

