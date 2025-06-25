1-year-old baby hospitalized after being kicked by cow in Pennsylvania, troopers say

By Rachael Lardani

Click here for updates on this story

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A baby was hospitalized after being kicked by a cow in Lancaster County on Tuesday evening, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers said a one-and-a-half-year-old was kicked on Esbenshade Road in Paradise Township around 5:30 p.m.

The baby was transported to Lancaster General Health, according to police. Their condition is unknown.

No further information has been released at this time.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

Stay with WGAL for updates as we learn more.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.