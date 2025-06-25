13-year-old battling leukemia meets voice of Pirates Joe Block

By Chandi Chapman

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — A 13-year-old from Steubenville has two wishes: Beat cancer and become a sports broadcaster.

This past weekend, Landyn was able to meet the voice of Pittsburgh Pirates Joe Block at PNC Park.

“We talked about how much he loves broadcasting and baseball and I think about myself at that age and how I really liked those two things and to be able to look behind the scenes and what it might be about, I wish I had that opportunity when I was his age so it’s really neat,” Block said.

Landyn had the opportunity to watch the Pirates play against the Rangers, a memorable experience made possible by Connecting Champions.

Sean Nolan, the organizer of the group, reflected on the full-circle moment, as he was once connected with Block through the same organization after being diagnosed with cancer in high school.

“Tonight we are here hanging out with Joe Block so we are an organization that helps kids and young adults with cancer and ask them what they want to be when they grow up and then find them a mentor in that field,” Nolan said.

Landyn’s mother, Andrea Strosnider says her son was diagnosed with leukemia in 2023.

“It’s amazing what Connecting Champions has done for him — has just been out of this world. Joe has been wonderful and this is just the most amazing experience for him,” Strosnider said.

