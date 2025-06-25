‘A deal I couldn’t pass up’: Teacher sells LeBron rookie card to Tom Brady for $250K after finishing third at Fanatics Games

By Andy Scholes, CNN

(CNN) — In a weekend filled with star power, sports challenges and high-dollar prizes, one Philadelphia high school teacher stood tall among sports legends.

Matt Dennish, a teacher at Red Lion Area High School, finished third in the first-of-its-kind Fanatics Games, held during Fanatics Fest at New York City’s Javits Center.

The sports collecting event, created by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, drew more than 125,000 fans and this year featured a groundbreaking “pros vs. joes” format. Fifty athletes and celebrities were pitted against 50 hand-selected fans in a multi-event skills showdown with nearly $2 million in prizes up for grabs.

While NFL legend Tom Brady took home first place and $1 million, and UFC champion Justin Gaethje claimed second and drove off in a 2025 Ferrari 296 GTB, it was Dennish who ultimately walked away with one of the most memorable moments of the weekend.

Dennish earned a rare 2003-04 Topps Chrome Gold Refractor LeBron James rookie card for his third-place finish. But during the award ceremony, Brady stunned the crowd by offering to buy the card on the spot — for $250,000 in cash, from his own prize stack.

“Backstage, I was talking to Tom,” Dennish told CNN Sports. “I was able to meet him before going out, and he had asked me if I was a collector, and I said no. I had no idea he was going to make a deal on stage. I thought he was just having conversations.”

Brady’s offer was encouraged by fellow celebrity competitor Kevin Hart, who jumped in during the exchange and helped close the deal.

“Luckily, Kevin Hart stepped in, kind of was on my side, and said: ‘I’ll take over, I’ll make you a good deal,’” Dennish said. “And I had Justin sitting beside me, the second-place winner, and he got my ear open.

“He said: ‘You’re taking this deal?’ I said: ‘I don’t know, I guess I have to see what it is.’ And it just all happened so fast.”

“When I heard the number, I said: ‘All right, I know the value of that card that was advertised, so it was a deal I couldn’t pass up.’”

Rubin himself counted out the cash live on stage, and his private security team delivered it to Dennish’s Philadelphia home the following day. Brady also threw in a signed card and jersey to sweeten the deal.

The Fanatics Games tested participants across eight sports-themed events, including quarterback accuracy, basketball shooting, soccer goal-scoring, puck shooting, UFC striking power, WWE-style entrances and a golf simulator challenge.

Each competitor accumulated points throughout the three-day event, with referees scoring performances live on the Fanatics Fest main floor.

Dennish made his biggest mark in the MLB pitching accuracy challenge — which he won outright over all 100 participants.

“I played until sixth grade,” he said. “My grandfather, he played a little bit of minor leagues, so really big fans of baseball, Philadelphia Phillies fans, and my dad’s really passionate about it.”

He added that once he learned he’d been selected to compete, he got to work quickly. “I went to the gym three days in a row, and my brother sat at the other end of the gym and I just got some tosses trying to get the feel back. It is pretty natural, but you know, when it comes down to the pressure of the event, you never know how you’re gonna perform.”

Dennish earned his spot in the competition by submitting a two-minute video showcasing his athletic skills — including footage of him sinking a once-in-a-lifetime shot.

“Last year, I’m a Philadelphia Sixers season ticket holder and had the opportunity to shoot a half-court shot and I made it. So I definitely put that in there. I think that might have helped a little bit.”

As for what he plans to do with his $250,000? “I am someone who doesn’t really spend a whole lot, so it will probably be saved for the most part,” he said. “Maybe buy a couple of little things here and there, but don’t want to go crazy with it. I know it’s not gonna last forever.”

The money might not be life-changing, but Dennish knows he’ll be walking into a very different classroom come fall.

“After that half-court shot, I got quite a bit of attention,” Dennish said. “I didn’t think that was gonna get out. It’s kind of the same as this. I didn’t think, unless I did place, that anybody would really know I competed in this.

“With all the attention that this event gets and Michael Rubin’s phenomenal hosting and promoting and everything, footage is everywhere,” he added.

“So it is going to be a challenge going back and having to answer a lot of questions, but it’ll be enjoyable, and there’s a lot of teachable moments from this event.”

