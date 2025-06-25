CBP intercepts three invasive bugs at Pharr port of entry

By Claudia Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

Texas (KRGV) — Agriculture specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted ‘first in nation’ pests from different shipments at the Pharr International Bridge in recent weeks, according to a news release.

The news release said the first interception occurred on May 16 when a shipment of banana leaves, dasheen and chayote was referred for “an intensive agriculture inspection.”

During inspection, CBP agriculture specialists found a pest that was sent for identification to a U.S. Department of Agriculture entomologist, according to a news release.

The news release said the pest was confirmed to be an Anelaphus yucatecus Chemsak and Noguera (Cerambycidae). It’s a species of beetle and its larvae feed on plant tissue such as stems, trunks or roots of both herbaceous and woody plants.

The second and third interceptions occurred on June 5 in a shipment of blackberry, blueberry, raspberry and coconut, according to the news release. The identifications were confirmed as Cyclocephala Fulgurata Burmeister (Scarabaeidae) and Cardiophorus aptopoides Candze (Elateridae).

The news release said larvae of Cyclocephala fulgurata are root feeders. They can be significant pests of turfgrass and some agricultural crops, damaging roots and causing widespread problems.

Cardiophorus aptopoides is a species of click beetle. There are approximately 180 of this species in existence worldwide, according to the news release. These beetles are known for their ability to produce a clicking sound, which they use to flip over if they land on their back.

The news release said all shipments were returned to Mexico.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.