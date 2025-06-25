Duke phenom Cooper Flagg goes to Dallas Mavericks with No. 1 overall pick in NBA draft

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — The Dallas Mavericks selected Duke University forward Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft in Brooklyn, New York.

The 18-year-old is the second youngest player ever to be drafted No. 1 overall. Only LeBron James was younger when he was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

“I feel amazing,” Flagg said after his name was called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. “It’s a dream come true to be honest.”

Flagg paid homage to his family and his hometown.

“I wouldn’t want to share it with anyone else,” he said. “I wouldn’t be here without these people right here and all my people back home in Maine. … It just means so much to see everyone here and supporting me.”

Wednesday, Maine governor Janet Mills proclaimed June 25 as “Cooper Flagg Day,” celebrating the Newport native’s “remarkable basketball achievement.”

Flagg, the consensus 2024-2025 National College Player of the Year, cemented himself as one of the top players in college last season as a freshman.

He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals in 37 games for the Blue Devils, who lost in the men’s basketball Final Four to the University of Houston in the final minutes. Flagg led Duke in all the five major statistical categories.

Flagg became the fourth freshman in NCAA history to win the Wooden Award, given to the nation’s top player. The other three players were Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, who will be Flagg’s teammate in Dallas, and Zion Williamson.

In January, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said about his star, “He’s a savant with the game. He just really has an amazing understanding for what’s required to win and how to elevate everyone around him.”

Unlike most No. 1 overall picks, Flagg will be a part of an established and talented team, consisting of NBA champions Kyrie Irving, Davis and Klay Thompson.

Dallas will look to reset its franchise with the Flagg selection after trading popular All-NBA guard Luka Dončić in February to the Los Angeles Lakers, sparking a huge amount of backlash from their fanbase.

Tuesday, Flagg said he wouldn’t feel any pressure in Dallas after the controversial Dončić trade.

”I’m just going to try to be myself all the time, and I’m going to push myself to be better and better every single day and make the most out of every day,” Flagg said. “I’m not worried about living up to certain players’ expectations or things like that. I’m just going to be myself and really just try to get better every single day that I can.”

He added: “I’ve heard it’s an incredible fan base with incredible support, so I’ll be excited to learn more about it and get down there.”

The Mavericks said Flagg will wear jersey No. 32.

Flagg is the fifth Blue Devil to go No. 1 overall in the last 30 years, joining Elton Brand (Chicago Bulls 1999), Irving (Cavaliers 2011), Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans 2019) and Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic 2022).

