Heat exposes vulnerabilities, dog-sized dinosaurs, Jack the Ripper tourism: Catch up on the day’s stories

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The US wasted 73.9 million tons of unsold or uneaten food — nearly one-third of the country’s total supply — in 2023, according to ReFED, a nonprofit focused on reform. Food markdown apps are a popular way to score cheap meals destined for garbage bins.

5 Things

1️⃣ Extreme heat: Buckled roads. Broken bridges. Delayed trains. Strained power grids that led to dangerous outages. Cases of heat illness and canceled sporting events. These were just a few of the effects from this week’s oppressive heat wave, which exposed some vulnerabilities.

2️⃣ Good and bad: Heart disease is the leading cause of death around the world, yet a new study found that deaths from heart attacks have dropped by nearly 90% in the US. That’s encouraging news, of course — but unfortunately, there’s a flip side.

3️⃣ ‘Off-the-scale offensive’: London has leaned into tourism based on Jack the Ripper, the unknown killer who brutally murdered at least five women in the 1800s. Every night, hundreds of curious visitors retrace his steps. The locals don’t like it.

4️⃣ Psychedelic therapy: While NFL players were in the middle of a grueling season, Braden Smith of the Indianapolis Colts was fighting a different battle: the one going on inside his own mind. He turned to psychedelics to help with his OCD.

5️⃣ Dino-mite discovery: Scientists have found a new species of dinosaur — one that was the size of a dog and roamed what is now the US about 150 million years ago. See what it looked like.

Watch this

🚕 Mixed reviews: Tesla just launched its much-publicized robotaxi service — but only in one neighborhood in Austin, Texas, for a select group of the company’s fans — and with a Tesla employee in the front passenger seat.

Top headlines

• Trump says US will meet with Iran ‘next week’

• Exclusive: New Trump administration plan could end asylum claims and speed deportations

• RFK Jr.’s new CDC advisers to study childhood vaccination schedule

Check this out

🖌️ ‘You can’t ignore it’: Thousands of people who gathered in Switzerland for Art Basel encountered a large public square sprayed with white and magenta paint — a work of installation art by Katharina Grosse.

$15 million

💰 That’s how much the Democratic National Committee has in cash reserves. The Republican National Committee has raised nearly five times as much, campaign reports show.

Quiz time

🗳️ Which candidate won New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary?

﻿A. Eric Adams

B. Andrew Cuomo

C. Brad Lander

D. Zohran Mamdani

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Celebrity corner

⭐ Football and friends: Taylor Swift thrilled folks with a surprise performance at Tight End University in Nashville. The pop star’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, helps organize the summer gathering of National Football League players.

Good vibes

☝️ Puzzling print: Researchers in Spain say they may have uncovered one of the most ancient symbolic objects bearing a human fingerprint on record in Europe, dating back tens of thousands of years. Forensic experts helped them unravel the mystery of who made it.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. Zohran Mamdani energized young voters and progressives to win the primary.

