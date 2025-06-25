LSU fan goes viral for impressive bead-swinging talent

By Randi Rousseau

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A spirited LSU fan became one of the most viral moments of the College World Series.

Ralph Ardoin, an LSU fan, went viral for his unique talent of swinging beads around his neck during Game 1 of the College World Series finals against Coastal Carolina.

Ardoin said it is a skill he started during Mardi Gras to catch the attention of krewe members on floats.

Ardoin said he was not participating in any Jell-O shot consumption, describing himself as “just a good ole Louisiana boy having fun.”

He also credited his wife for making the experience possible.

“I want to thank my wife for setting all of this up and the awesome tickets,” Ardoin said. “We got to go in 2023, also when they won. So, this is our second time getting to go.”

Ardoin could be the good luck charm and hopes to see the Tigers there again next year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.