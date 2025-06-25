North Carolina deputy returns to work after being shot and run over by suspect

By WTVD Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ROBESON COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy Jonathan Walters has officially returned to work on light duty status after being shot and run over by a suspect.

Deputy Walters is one of two deputies who were injured during a shooting on November 7, 2023.

The suspect, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., was being chased for violating conditions of his pre-trial release while out on bond for murder and other felonies.

During the chase, Locklear opened fire and hit both deputies. Locklear then stole a patrol car according to the sheriff’s office and ran over Deputy Walters.

Locklear was also shot and was later taken into custody. He has entered a guilty plea to multiple federal felony charges.

“Jonathan has been through a lot over the last year and a half, and we’ve done everything we can to support him and his family during this incredibly difficult time. We are thrilled to see him back at work and will continue to stand by him as he works toward returning to full duty,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.