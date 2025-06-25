Steve Burns, original host of ‘Blue’s Clues,’ is launching a podcast for ‘grown-ups’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Steve Burns, the original host of famed children’s show “Blues Clues” who in recent years has built a significant following on social media, is launching a new podcast.

The podcast, called “Alive,” is being billed as a “cozy and delightful weekly series” where Burns will talk about “what it means to stay human in a complicated world,” according to a news release Wednesday.

“There are a thousand podcasts you can listen to, this is one that listens back. I really want to continue what we started decades ago,” Burns – who now posts popular social media videos where he asks people how they’re doing and spends minutes simply listening – said in a statement. “For us, it was all about curious investigation. It was about looking a little closer. About asking the right questions.”

“Alive” will feature Burns engaging in vulnerable conversations with guests, who have not yet been announced, as he “continues to connect with both the generation who grew up with him and new audiences alike.”

Burns added that the podcast is a “continuation of that same conversation—only now we’re grown-ups, trying to make sense of a world that’s a whole lot more complicated.”

The concept for the podcast was inspired by a viral moment from 2021 when Burns helped mark the 25th anniversary of “Blue’s Clues,” saying that he “found himself in conversation again with tens of millions of grown-up fans who still considered him a friend,” the news release read.

At the time, Burns talked about his decision to abruptly depart from the show to attend college in a video posted to the Nick Jr. verified Twitter account.

Burns served as the original host of “Blue’s Clues” from 1996 to 2003. The Nick Jr. animated series followed Burns and his cartoon dog Blue, who helped him find clues to figure something new out each episode.

“Alive,” from Lemonada Media, is set to debut this fall.

