Taylor Swift surprises with performance at Tight End University as she supports Travis Kelce

(CNN) — Taylor Swift has won numerous awards, but she probably deserves one for most supportive girlfriend of a football player.

The pop star thrilled folks with a recent surprise performance in Nashville, where Tight End University is taking place.

Swift’s beau, Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelcie, was at the annual event that brings together the best tight ends in the National Football League to train and hang out. Social media posts that captured Swift performing her hit “Shake It Off” at the “Tight Ends & Friends” concert.

The NFL even posted a photo country star Kane Brown had shared of him with Swift and Kelce, writing, “When you think you’re the special guest BUT you’re not” with a laughing emoji.

She popped out during Brown’s set to the delight of the attendees.

“Shake It Off” feels like the perfect song choice for the tight ends, who sometimes need to do just that while playing, and Swift appeared to get that.

“We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players who are going to play and these are the tight ends,” she said before launching into her hit as the crowd cheered.

Swift and Kelce have been going strong as a couple since the summer of 2023.

