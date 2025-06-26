5 killed in collision between train and vehicle

By Adam Harrington, Elyssa Kaufman

Click here for updates on this story

GARY, Indiana (WBBM) — Five people were killed Wednesday night after a collision between a train and a vehicle in Gary, Indiana.

Just after 10 p.m., the South Shore Line eastbound train 133 was stopped just west of Miller Station after the crash.

According to South Shore Line President Mike Noland, the train with 32 passengers was approaching the intersection of US 12 and 7th Street when a vehicle with five occupants traveling southbound on 7th Street went around the gates and into the train’s path.

The Gary Police Department confirmed all five people inside the vehicle died. The identities of the victims were not released as of Thursday.

The passengers and crews on the train were not hurt.

“Putting aside the fact we always want people to be extremely careful around trains and train tracks and to expect a train on a track at any time – there is a tragedy when five human beings are lost and our hearts go out to the family of the loved ones who experienced loss in this accident,” Noland said.

Traffic was halted in the area while crews assessed the situation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.