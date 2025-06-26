Body camera footage from Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrest released

By Kurt Knue

COVINGTON, Kentucky (WLWT) — Video from the June 7 arrest of Adam “Pacman” Jones outside of a Covington bar was released on Wednesday.

In the video, Jones is seen to be stopped and questioned by police. This comes after he allegedly got into a physical altercation with a staff member at Second Story bar.

In the body camera video, Jones can be heard explaining through heavy profanities what happened to officers.

“We went to the car,” said Jones. “Then we’re like (profanity) that, let’s go back up there. So we walked back up there. Right? And I’m like, ‘Bro, what the (profanity) is going on?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, if you don’t stop, we’re going to call the police.’ Who gives a (profanity)?”

After a while, police then move to detain Jones, who becomes irate.

“What am I being detained for? I’m asking you, what are you locking me up for?” Jones can be heard asking.

The officer answers, “For a possible assault, dude.”

“Me?” Jones answers, his voice raising into a shout. “I ain’t touch nobody!”

Jones is later arrested on site and booked into the Kenton County Detention Center. As he is escorted from the police car into the jail, he can be seen causing more problems for officers as they attempted to bring him inside.

“Don’t touch me!” Jones can be heard shouting over and over again in between profanity-laced insults directed at an officer.

Jones then attempts to get away from the officer, swinging his elbow at him in the process.

The officer then proceeds to ask another officer at the jail to take a photo of his injury.

Jones was subsequently booked into jail for assault of a police officer, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

Jones has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He will be back in court on July 8.

Covington police offered more information about the arrest the day after it happened, saying in a statement to WLWT, “At approximately 12:44 a.m., Covington Police officers responded to The Second Story Bar following a report of a disturbance involving a customer and an employee. As officers arrived, they were directed to a car trying to leave the area. A traffic stop was conducted, and Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones, 41, was identified as a passenger. During the course of the investigation, officers arrested Jones on charges related to his level of intoxication and his behavior.”

The statement continued, “Jones was transported to the Kenton County Detention Center. While being lodged, he assaulted the arresting officer, causing a minor injury. He was charged with Alcohol Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, and Assault 3rd Degree (Police Officer).”

“The Covington Police Department takes incidents of this nature very seriously. We are committed to maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of all who live in or visit Covington,” the statement concluded. “Adam Jones is being held to the same standard of conduct as any other individual in our community.”

Jones played for the Bengals as a cornerback between 2010 and 2017. He retired from the NFL in 2019 after playing for a year with the Denver Broncos.

Jones has been arrested numerous times during the past two decades, most recently in November 2024 in Arlington, Texas, for public intoxication, assault of a police officer and evading arrest following the highly publicized Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight.

He was also previously arrested in Northern Kentucky in 2023 at CVG Airport for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and making a terroristic threat on an airplane. Jones later pleaded guilty to the disorderly conduct charge, while the other two charges were dismissed by prosecutors. Jones, at the time, said that he was on the departing flight to attend a Monday night football game in Newark, New Jersey, when he got frustrated over an electrical outlet on the plane not working.

During his early NFL career, he was also suspended during the full 2007 season and for part of the 2008 season while playing with the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys for various off-the-field incidents that landed him in significant legal trouble.

