Fireball spotted over Southeast US may have been caused by meteor, American Meteor Society says

(CNN) — The American Meteor Society has received numerous reports of a fireball over the US Southeast on Thursday afternoon – reports that are logged on its website.

“It looks to be a ‘daytime fireball’ that caused a sonic boom. This is usually indicative of a (meteor) dropping a fireball, but not always,” Mike Hankey, operations manager for the American Meteor Society, told CNN.

The Federal Aviation Administration told CNN that there was no unusual aircraft activity in the area.

“Satellite-based lighting detection show a streak within cloud free sky over the NC/VA border,” the National Weather Service in Charleston said on X.

“This streak was detected between 12:51 to 12:56 p.m.,” NWS added.

Analysis of satellite-based lightning detection by CNN show additional signatures over the Atlanta area.

Dashcam video taken at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Forsyth, Georgia, shows a fireball descending to the ground.

In Lexington County, South Carolina, dashcam video shows a big flash of light falling through the sky Thursday. South Carolina’s emergency management division told CNN it is monitoring the situation.

Brenda Eckard, 64, from Gilbert, South Carolina, said she was driving home when she saw a “big flash in the sky come down and disappear.”

She first thought it was a meteor which “almost looked like a firework,” Eckard told CNN Thursday. Eckard then called her husband to check if their house was still standing.

The Bootids meteor shower, a lower-level meteor shower, is ongoing this week, according to an American Meteor Society list.

Fireballs are easier to view at night, but have to be much brighter to be visible during the day, meteorologists say.

CNN has reached out to emergency management officials in North Carolina and Tennessee.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command directed questions to NASA. CNN has reached out to NASA.

