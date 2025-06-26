Former officer throws woman to ground, video shows

By Pamela Comme

Click here for updates on this story

ORMOND BEACH, Florida (WESH) — Newly released body camera footage shows the moment a now-former Ormond Beach police officer violently threw a handcuffed woman to the ground during a DUI arrest, leading to felony battery charges.

The video, recorded in December but only recently released by police, captures Officer Jacob Cannon yelling at Shanna McRee to get into a seat inside the police department. When she refuses, Cannon is seen grabbing and throwing her to the floor.

“Get in the (expletive) seat. Get in there now,” Cannon shouts before hurling McRee to the ground. McRee is heard crying in pain as officers escort her out of the room. Blood is visible on the floor.

According to the arrest affidavit, Cannon originally told investigators McRee had tried to run and had fallen as he attempted to stop her. However, investigators determined the video evidence contradicted that claim.

In an internal affairs investigation, OBPD concluded Cannon used excessive force, was negligent, and abusive towards a citizen.

The incident occurred after McRee was arrested for driving under the influence. Mcree was taken to OBPD and placed in a 20-minute observation period before being taken to a backroom for a breathalyzer test. During that wait, she was repeatedly insulting both officers, saying, “You’re pathetic and you should be (expletive) ashamed of yourselves.”

When she was taken to another room for her test, Cannon was giving her instructions and seemed calm and normal as he explained what he needed from her.

According to the arrest affidavit, she took the breath test once, then twice, but Cannon said it was still not sufficient. Investigators then said Mcree told them she needed to go to the bathroom, but officers said she couldn’t until after completing the test.

Upset, she got up from her chair. Cannon and her exchanged words, and things escalated. That’s when the video released by police shows a Cannon grab the woman by the shoulder and throw her down.

Paramedics later transported McRee to a hospital where she received seven stitches. Investigators say the injury could leave a permanent scar. She was later booked into jail on additional charges related to refusing to submit to chemical testing.

Cannon resigned from OBPD and later turned himself in two months after the incident. Cannon was charged with felony battery, booked into jail, and released on $25,000 bond. According to court records, he has pleaded not guilty.

Aside from DUI, Mcree is facing additional charges, including refusing to submit to testing. According to court records, her trial is set to begin in July.

Here is a statement released today by Ormond Beach’s chief of police:

“Upon learning of the incident that evening, our department’s leadership acted swiftly and decisively. The officer involved was immediately relieved of duty and both a criminal and internal investigation were initiated,” said Police Chief Jesse Godfrey. “The actions of the former officer do not reflect the way we treat our citizens and he is being held accountable for what he did.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.