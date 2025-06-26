Los Angeles home owned by Brad Pitt was burglarized, source says

By Taylor Romine, Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — A Los Angeles house an official said was burglarized Wednesday evening is owned by Brad Pitt, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a break-in occurred at a house in the Los Feliz neighborhood, in response to a CNN inquiry, but did not name the victim.

Pitt’s representative declined to comment to CNN.

Three people entered the house through the front window at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, rifled through belongings and fled with an unknown amount of property, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said. No suspects are in custody and there is no further information available, he added.

Pitt’s home is nestled in a wealthy enclave of Los Feliz – a neighborhood that borders Griffith Park, which is one of the city’s most famous parks.

His home is one of several noteworthy locations broken into in the last several months.

Earlier this month, the Seattle home of rapper Macklemore was broken into, where “thousands of dollars of items” were stolen, police said.

Elsewhere, seven Chilean nationals were charged in February after prosecutors alleged they broke in and stole property worth more than $2 million from professional athletes’ homes across the US.

