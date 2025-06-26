Man seen wreaking havoc at CVS, doing sexy dance before local DJ takes him down

By Sheldon Fox, Julie Calhoun, Rubén Rosario

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — A bystander took matters into his own hands when a man went into a CVS pharmacy in South Beach and caused all sorts of trouble — at one point showing off his dancing skills.

The chaotic drugstore run went down June 13 at the CVS location at 20th Street and Collins Avenue.

Surveillance video captured the unruly, out-of-control problem customer, later identified as 31-year-old Roy Forty-Vega, grabbing and tossing random items.

In other words, he was trashing the place.

Forty-Vega was also reportedly spotted banging on windows down the street beforehand.

The disruptive behavior at the CVS caused other customers to sprint out the front doors in droves. It also caught the attention of Seth Lowery.

“At one point, he tries to grab the printer machine off the register,” said Lowery.

The security footage shows Forty-Vega picking up the store printer, shopping baskets, umbrellas and more, as he turned the pharmacy and its outdoor entryway into his personal playpen.

The suspect did take a time out when he lay on the floor next to a store fridge, before he sat up and crawled away to continue the mayhem.

At one point, Forty-Vega grabbed the toy gun, waved it around and pointed it at people who were fleeing the premises.

“He was throwing things like, you know, threw a water gun at some people, threw one at me,” said Lowery.

Then the brazen troublemaker did a sexy dance, thrusting his hips from side to side.

Lowery, a local DJ, had seen enough, so he took steps to halt the hysteria.

“When we met at the door, I just used a very aggressive body language and voice,” he said.

Lowery then went from DJ to detainer.

“I told him to get on the ground. [I told him], ‘The cops are on the way, you’re going to jail,’” said Lowery. “It actually surprised me how quick he surrendered. You know, he threw the hands up like he’s done it, like he’s done it before.”

Then it was all a matter of waiting for Miami Beach Police officers to get there.

“I’m waiting for police, and I have been on the phone with dispatch for 25 minutes, and they arrived shortly after I had him on the ground,” said Lowery.

On the ground and soon to be hand-delivered to responding officers, who would go on to give Forty-Vega a one-way trip to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade. He faces charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

