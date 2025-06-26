‘This is a long-term debilitating journey’: Son creates lifeline app for Parkinson’s caregivers

By Hannah McDonald

NOLENSVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — After feeling the heavy toll of caregiving, a Nolensville man has created an app to help others caring for loved ones with Parkinson’s disease find support and resources.

“It got to where work, taking care of my kids, and being a husband, and also caregiving for my father, I just got to a point where I got really burned out,” said Tim Otis.

Tim Otis is behind “Parknson.ai,” an AI-powered app focused on the health, including mental health, of caregivers.

“During my childhood, he was always focused on building something with his hands, so now that he’s got Parkinson’s, his ability to do any of those things is completely robbed of him,” Otis said.

Wes was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019. At the time, he experienced uncontrollable shaking in his hand, one of the early signs of the disease. He is one of approximately 7,000 people in Middle Tennessee living with Parkinson’s.

The progressive nature of the disease means conditions deteriorate over time.

“I’m not grieving a loss yet, because my dad is intact, but as it progresses, it’s going to get worse, and that’s the thing about it, this is a long-term debilitating journey. This is not something that is quick. It is very, very, very long,” Otis said.

The experience of caring for someone with a progressive disease can be isolating, and symptoms typically become more difficult to manage over time, making life challenging for everyone involved.

Otis and his sisters have a unique history with caregiving, having helped care for their mother after a car accident left her paralyzed when he was young.

“I’ve always had empathy for people and pain and situations, and I think that one of the things that’s so overlooked are caregivers in these situations, and I thought, what if I was to develop something for the caregiver?” Otis said.

The Parkinson’s app aims to provide 24/7 support for caregivers, with features that check in on their wellbeing with prompts like “Did you take care of yourself today? Did you go for a walk today?”

“Caregivers can become health patients because of poor diet, not taking care of themselves, potentially having some sort of panic attack,” Otis said.

Those interested in supporting the Parkinson’s app can make donations through Givebutter, a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. Otis is hoping to reach his $200,000 goal by September 1. The funds will support getting more expert clinicians involved, app development, a strategic advisor council, and other aspects of the project.

“I’m putting everything I can into this,” Otis said.

To Tim, caregivers deserve the same compassion they give to others.

