‘We were denied basic dignity’: Family of teen killed by police officer makes demands

HOMEWOOD, Alabama (WVTM) — The family of Jabari Latrell Peoples, 18, say they were never contacted by law enforcement the night their son was shot and killed by a Homewood police officer.

They released a statement setting demands on law enforcement and noting contrary items to what’s been released by agencies.

Homewood police said they were investigating a suspicious vehicle at a soccer field off South Lakeshore Drive when Peoples got into a fight with an officer.

“Peoples broke away from the officer and retrieved the handgun from the open driver’s side door pocket, creating an immediate deadly threat to the officer,” Homewood police said in a release on Wednesday. “The officer, fearing for his safety, fired one round from his service weapon to defend himself.”

The release from police stated that Peoples fell to the ground with the gun still in his hand and officers gave multiple verbal commands for him to release the gun.

Peoples was taken to UAB Hospital, where he later died. The officer was treated and released by medics at the scene.

The family released an official statement on Facebook Tuesday night:

On the night of June 23, 2025, at approximately 9:30 PM, our loved one, Jabari Latrell Peoples, was shot and killed by an officer affiliated with law enforcement in Homewood, Alabama, near Lakeshore Blvd.

At no point were we notified by law enforcement or medical personnel. Instead, our family was contacted by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at 10:00 AM the following morning — over 12 hours after Jabari was pronounced dead.

By the time we were contacted:

His body had already been transported. An autopsy had been conducted without our knowledge or consent. And we were instructed to send a funeral home to retrieve him. We were denied the right to identify him. We were denied the right to be present. We were denied basic dignity.

Contrary to reports and assumptions being pushed publicly:

Jabari was not armed.

He was not aggressive.

He did not resist.

He complied.

He was approached by an individual in an unmarked vehicle, with no lights, no sirens, and no visible identification. That officer exited the car, tapped on the window, and told the occupants to exit. They followed directions.

Jabari complied — and within seconds, he was taken to the ground and shot.

A witness was present. That person saw everything. There was no weapon. There was no threat.

And once Jabari was shot, the officer took no life-saving action. No CPR. No medical attention. Nothing. He was left to bleed out on the street.

Jabari was a college student. He had a family. He had a future. He was unarmed. He complied. And now he’s gone.

We have not received a full incident report. We have not been given footage. We have not heard one word of explanation from the Homewood Police Department.

But we have heard the lies. We’ve read the headlines — and we’ve watched attempts to twist this narrative.

Let us be clear:

This was not just negligence. It was a violation. Of Jabari’s civil rights. Of our family’s human rights. Of due process. And of decency.

We are demanding:

Immediate public release of the full police report

All available body cam and dash cam footage

Identification of the officer involved

A full, independent investigation

Accountability at every level

We will pursue this case until the truth is fully exposed and justice is served — not only for Jabari, but for every family who’s been forced to bury a loved one without answers.

Say his name: Jabari Latrell Peoples. His life mattered. His death will not be ignored. And his story will not be rewritten.

In a meeting in Aliceville on Wednesday, Peoples’ family’s attorney, Leroy Maxwell, spoke to WVTM 13 and reiterated many of their concerns and questions about the night of the shooting.

“What they’re claiming we know not to be true doesn’t add up,” said Maxwell. “It doesn’t make sense. And we need answers, and we need it now.

Maxwell described Peoples as a hardworking young man who had dreams of potentially getting into law enforcement himself, albeit on a much higher scale, by working for the CIA.

“He believed in abiding by the law,” said Maxwell. “He believed and lived his life doing the right things. He was respectful, especially respectful to law enforcement.”

Maxwell says he fully supports the family’s, as well as the Aliceville mayor’s, request that the bodycam footage from that night be released.

“Got to release the footage,” he said. “You need to release it here to the family. We need to see firsthand what’s going on and then it needs to be released to the community.”

ALEA is investigating and took possession of bodycam footage, and police said arrangements are being made so that the family can see it.

“The details surrounding this incident are clearly captured on the officer’s bodyworn camera,” according to Homewood police.

