‘America loves beef’: Fewer cattle, higher demand is driving up beef prices

By McKenzy Parsons

COLFAX COUNTY, Nebraska (KETV) — Joan and Steve Ruskamp, feedlot owners in Colfax County, are dealing with rising beef prices and labor shortages, affecting their ability to maintain their usual number of cattle.

“There’s about 2000 head here, which is about two thirds of what we would normally have this time of year,” Joan Ruskamp said.

The couple is vigilant in seeking profitable opportunities to increase their cattle numbers, but the trend over the last six years has been difficult due to labor shortages.

“It’s been a trend for sure the last six years for us, especially because it’s difficult to find labor,” she said. “Steve and I are only going to feed what we can take care of.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average price of ground beef has risen from $4.02 per pound in May 2019 to $6.02 in May 2025.

Ruskamp noted that fewer cattle are available for purchase.

“And they’re very expensive,” she said.

According to the USDA, the number of cattle in the U.S. is at its lowest since 1951, partly due to drought conditions reducing available grazing land.

“There’s less grass for those cows to graze on,” Ruskamp said.

She expressed uncertainty about reaching full capacity at their feedlot.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever be, what the capacity can hold here,” she said.

Federal data indicates beef prices have increased by 13% from May 2024 to May 2025, while overall food costs have risen by 3%.

Omaha Steaks President and CEO Nate Rempe highlighted the strong demand for beef.

“America loves beef,” he said.

Rempe explained that high demand and input costs make it economically viable for ranchers and feedlot owners to move cattle into the supply chain.

“Demand has been so dramatic and the input costs have been high, to move that animal into the supply chain is really the right economic decision for ranchers and feedlot owners,” he said.

Although Omaha Steaks has not raised prices, Rempe warned that high beef prices are expected to persist for at least another year or two.

“America in general can expect high beef prices for at least another year, maybe two,” he said.

Rempe also mentioned that tariffs are affecting other companies, increasing costs for lean beef.

“The higher lean point of your ground beef, the more imported beef in the product,” he said.

He advised consumers to buy low lean points if they plan to drain the beef. Ruskamp offered her own advice: “Buy in bulk,” she said, suggesting to cut it into one-pound tubes or make patties and freeze them.

The aging farmer population poses a challenge to keeping prices down, as fewer farmers are available to do the work.

Ruskamp is uncertain about the future of her farm but hopes her grandchildren’s interest might lead them to pursue it as a career.

“That might just be because they’re kids. Will they want this as a career? I’d love to keep it around long enough to find out. I just don’t know if I can work that long to find out,” she said.

