‘It was well thought out’: Woman nearly falls victim to jury duty scam

By Ellen Ice

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WLEX) — A Lexington woman nearly fell victim to the jury duty scam, after a man called her impersonating a real Fayette County deputy.

“He said you failed to show up for jury duty and I was like what? No, I didn’t,” said Sydney Momeyer.

She got the call on June 9. The man identified himself as a deputy, and began rattling off all of her personal information, including her father’s mailing address.

“Anytime he noticed that I was reeling back, where I was like hang on that doesn’t sound right, he would reel me back in,” said Momeyer.

The number the scammer called from was a Lexington phone number. It didn’t register ‘scam likely.’

“He had me pull out my phone and write down the address, which was the actual Fayette County address, and he gave me a bunch of citation numbers that were apparently against me,” said Momeyer.

However, he never asked for money. He asked her to come to the sheriff’s office.

“I would like to think that I would just get there and he would tell me I’d have to pay but something worse could have happened,” said Momeyer.

Below is a statement from a spokesperson with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office:

“We take this matter seriously and hope that anyone who receives a scam call will hang up and call our main office phone number at 859-252-1771. The office of the Fayette County sheriff will never call someone and tell them they have a warrant over the phone, and we will never ask for payment to avoid being arrested.”

