Skip to Content
News

Local lawmakers, leaders react to Supreme Court ruling on nationwide injunctions

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images via ABC News
By
New
Published 6:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today's Supreme Court ruling marked a significant victory for the Trump Administration, as it relates to President Trump's efforts to end birthright citizenship.

ABC-7 spoke with State Representative Vince Perez today, who described it as a very concerning sign, even though there was no final decision after the ruling.

"It's a wake-up call for the Latino community that they need to be very aware and very active when it comes to election time, because I think it's the Latino populations the most that are going to be adversely affected the most by any efforts to take away birthright citizenship," said State Representative Vince Perez.

"It is a concern, and I think people need to be vigilant in watching this issue very carefully," Perez added.

The National Association of Hispanic County Officials also released a statement on the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling. "This ruling opens the doors for the chaotic application of the law across the country, as opposed to clarity," NAHCO said. "The Supreme Court majority is putting partisanship and politics over country and the Constitution."

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez also commented on the Supreme Court's decision.

"While we are disappointed that the Supreme Court has allowed the President’s unconstitutional executive order limiting birthright citizenship to be enforced in certain parts of the country, New Mexicans should take comfort in the fact that this decision will not impact our communities because of our steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law and our willingness to fight to uphold our constitutional order," Attorney General Torrez said.

President Trump said the ruling was, "an amazing decision, one that we're very happy about."

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content