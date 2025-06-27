Local lawmakers, leaders react to Supreme Court ruling on nationwide injunctions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today's Supreme Court ruling marked a significant victory for the Trump Administration, as it relates to President Trump's efforts to end birthright citizenship.

ABC-7 spoke with State Representative Vince Perez today, who described it as a very concerning sign, even though there was no final decision after the ruling.

"It's a wake-up call for the Latino community that they need to be very aware and very active when it comes to election time, because I think it's the Latino populations the most that are going to be adversely affected the most by any efforts to take away birthright citizenship," said State Representative Vince Perez.

"It is a concern, and I think people need to be vigilant in watching this issue very carefully," Perez added.

The National Association of Hispanic County Officials also released a statement on the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling. "This ruling opens the doors for the chaotic application of the law across the country, as opposed to clarity," NAHCO said. "The Supreme Court majority is putting partisanship and politics over country and the Constitution."

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez also commented on the Supreme Court's decision.

"While we are disappointed that the Supreme Court has allowed the President’s unconstitutional executive order limiting birthright citizenship to be enforced in certain parts of the country, New Mexicans should take comfort in the fact that this decision will not impact our communities because of our steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law and our willingness to fight to uphold our constitutional order," Attorney General Torrez said.

President Trump said the ruling was, "an amazing decision, one that we're very happy about."