NC House of Representatives approve additional $700M to support Helene recovery efforts

By Deanna Sipe

RALEGH, North Carolina (WLOS) — The North Carolina House of Representatives approved a spending plan to invest an additional $700 million to support Helene recovery efforts across western North Carolina.

Adding this round of funding to the previous amount of $1.4 billion brings the total amount of funding for recovery efforts to over $2.1 billion.

See the full breakdown of funding below:

$270 million allocated from DOT budget specifically toward Helene WNC repairs $70 million to continue pulling down critical federal disaster recovery funding $75 million towards construction and reimbursement of privately owned roads and bridges $65 million towards repair and reconstruction of damaged schools $50 million in additional no-interest loans for impacted units of local government $70 million in funding for local government capital repairs $25 million to upgrade and enhance regional airports to support disaster responses $18 million to invest in fire stations across WNC to prepare for a high-risk fire season $18 million in additional funding to support our frontline volunteer organizations $16 million in infrastructure investments to support redevelopment in Canton, NC $12.25 million to repair damaged state park facilities and expedite reopening $10 million to support impacted public and private colleges and universities in the region $8 million to support apple growers in Western NC

The North Carolina Senate is expected to vote on the proposal Friday, June 27, 2025.

