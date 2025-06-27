The rise of wellness fourth spaces

Health is a shared pursuit.

What’s happening: Fitt Insider shares an Eventbrite report detailing the rise of Fourth Spaces, where purpose, health, and belonging intersect in real life.

URL to IRL. For younger generations, digital third spaces like Discord and Reddit have supplanted traditional hangouts like coffee shops or libraries.

Filling a void by bridging online and IRL worlds, interest-based fourth spaces like run groups and supper clubs organize people around shared identity.

Participation > performance. 95% of 18- to 35-year-olds want to explore online interests in person. More than small talk, they want spaces to be seen, supported, and inspired.

73% say they’re likely to attend an event in the next six months, and 84% say they’ve made a close friend through these gatherings.

Social wellness. From cold plunges to hiking clubs, young people are prioritizing connection over cocktails. Eventbrite data shows a 146% increase in fitness event attendance, with running up 130% — while alcohol-free events grew 92%.

Hybrid health. Creative workshops, fan meetups, and lightly structured experiences reframe wellness as relational, not prescriptive. 79% prefer events that blend multiple passions, like fitness + food or crafting + culture.

Punchline: Third places were built around convenience. Fourth spaces are built around intention. In this new era, the most impactful wellness brands won’t push products; they’ll engineer connection.

