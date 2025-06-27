Wolves and warriors: How veterans are healing at Shy Wolf Sanctuary

By Meagan Miller

Florida (WBBH) — A program is helping to heal veterans and rescue animals at the same time.

Shy Wolf Sanctuary joined forces with Home Base Florida, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans and their families. Veterans enrolled in the Home Base adventure series recently participated in an educational encounter, where they volunteered to help captive-bred exotic animals that often come from abused, abandoned, and neglected situations.

Some of the veterans have even become regular volunteers working with wolves, wolf dogs, a cougar and more.

“All the animals here have a story, everyone has a story, so when we can bond with them and break the chains of the bad habits and stuff. That makes everyone’s lives better,” said Sarah Blachette, a veteran who receives help from Home Base Florida.

Blachette heard about Shy Wolf through the Healing Hearts Adventure Series more than eight years ago and has been volunteering with the animals several days a week ever since.

“It’s a nice environment to be in knowing that you are being useful by bonding with these animals that don’t typically like being around people,” Blanchette said. “To be able to build a bond with that type of animal is pretty special.”

Home Base is dedicated to healing the invisible wounds of war through clinical care, wellness, education and research – all at no cost to veterans, service members, military families and families of the fallen. The organization provides clinical care, wellness-based programs and peer support.

If you’d like more information on Home Base Florida, visit: homebase.org/programs/florida

