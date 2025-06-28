Matthew Schaefer honors late mother after getting selected first overall by New York Islanders in NHL draft

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Just over a year ago, Matthew Schaefer lost his mother, Jennifer, to breast cancer. Now, he’s achieved the ultimate milestone – becoming an NHL player.

The 17-year-old was selected by the New York Islanders with the first overall pick in the 2025 NHL draft on Friday in Los Angeles.

An emotional Schaefer, a defenseman from the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters, was greeted by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on the stage at the Peacock Theater, and was presented with an Islanders sweater that included a breast cancer ribbon stitched onto the jersey.

Schaefer kissed the ribbon before breaking into tears with his father and brother in the crowd.

Schaefer said the ribbon was a “surprise” to him along with his mother’s initals being embroidered into the collar of the jersey.

“This is a high class organization,” Schaefer told reporters. “To do that for me, it means a lot – it goes a long way. A lot of people can say it’s just a ribbon but it means a lot for me.

“My mom is a big part of my life. And this jersey, I will hang up for sure. That ribbon has a little extra meaning to it.”

Schaefer also dealt with the deaths of the mother of his billet family and Otters owner Jim Waters in the last year.

Schaefer added that he misses “the person she was” the most when asked about his mother.

“She was always so happy,” Schaefer told the ESPN broadcast. “She’s gone through so much but the personality she had – cancer sucks and it’s not fun. She didn’t always feel the best but she was always the happiest in the family and always made us laugh and do anything for us.”

The Canadian is the Islanders’ fifth selection at first overall in franchise history, and the club’s first since 2009 when they drafted John Tavares.

Schaefer, a Stoney Creek, Ontario native, played 17 games with Erie last season, recording seven goals and 22 points before breaking his collarbone at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship with Team Canada in December.

He won a gold medal and served as team captain of Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and also won gold with Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

Heartfelt tributes

Ahead of the draft, Schaefer showed off his draft day suit which featured a picture of his mother and her signature near his heart.

“That was the biggest thing to put on my heart. I always know she is with me in spirit,” Schaefer said.

Islander fans at the draft watch party at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York gave Schaefer an rousing ovation after he told the crowd the team will “beat” their crosstown rivals the New York Rangers “every time we play them.”

Schaefer becomes the fifth defenseman to be selected No. 1 overall, the first since Owen Power by the Buffalo Sabres in 2021.

The Islanders made two other selections in Friday’s first round following a trade with the Montreal Canadiens earlier in the day – forward Victor Eklund and defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson.

The San Jose Sharks selected center Michael Misa with the second overall pick and the Chicago Blackhawks took Swedish forward Anton Frondell with the third pick.

The Anaheim Ducks picked center Roger McQueen at No. 10 overall and the 18-year-old Canadian immediately hopped onto a helicopter to go to Disneyland.

The wife of late NHL superstar Johnny Gaudreau, Meredith, announced the Columbus Blue Jackets’ first selection of defenseman Jackson Smith at pick 14.

The NHL draft continues through Saturday.

