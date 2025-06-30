A woman injured in the Boulder antisemitic attack has died, prosecutors say

By Andi Babineau, CNN

(CNN) — A victim of the antisemitic attack in Boulder, Colorado, earlier this month has died and additional victims have been identified, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday.

Karen Diamond, 82, “died tragically as a result of the severe injuries that she suffered in the attack,” the statement says.

She is the only victim to have died since the attack.

