Baltimore band holds free charity concert, raises thousands of dollars to benefit the homeless

By Jason Newton & Charlotte McAleer

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Thousands of fans showed up to the Wyman Park Dell for “Turnstile,” a hardcore band from Baltimore’s music scene. They have toured all over the world — even earning several Grammy nominations in 2023 for their album “Glow On.”

The show on May 10 was a benefit for Health Care for the Homeless, an organization that’s been providing critical care to unhoused Baltimoreans for more than 40 years.

“(We deal with) everything from primary care to behavioral health. We have an OB clinic, a pediatric clinic, a dental clinic,” said Christina Bauer, the director of development for Health Care for the Homeless. “We just launched a new program, street medicine for people who can’t access services in any other way. We are trying to reach people where they are and provide care in a way that makes sense for them.”

The concert was organized in partnership with “Unbooking,” headed by talent coordinator Dana Murphy. She says the turnout for Turnstile was the largest she’s seen yet.

“We did another show for Health Care for the Homeless back in 2021, so when we were talking about making this a free community show and a benefit, it just seemed like they would be the obvious choice. We wanted the show to be for everybody, same way that healthcare should be for everybody.”

The show was free, but concertgoers were encouraged to donate whatever they could. Christina Bauer told 11 News that any donation, big or small, goes a long way.

“If someone is coming in for medical care and they haven’t had a meal today, with flexible funds, we can provide them with shelf-stable food. Anyone that maybe doesn’t have insurance, they can access the same quality care as somebody that does.”

So far, the event has raised $48,000, with donations coming from Turnstile fans all over the world — such as Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, and even Sweden.

“I have to say ‘Thank you’ to Turnstile for shining a light on the needs of people experiencing homelessness and for making it possible (for them) to access the services and care they need and deserve,” said Bauer. “We are forever grateful.”

