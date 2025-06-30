Disney cruise returns to Port Everglades after child falls overboard at sea; father jumps in to rescue

By Alex Browning, Aaron Page

PORT EVERGLADES, Florida (WSVN) — A luxurious vacation at sea turned harrowing after a little girl fell overboard a Disney cruise ship. Her father made the remarkable save, jumping into danger to rescue her.

The Port Everglades-based Disney Dream is a four-day, round-trip Bahamian cruise from Fort Lauderdale.

According to initial reports, a little girl fell off of Deck Four on Sunday as the ship was making its way toward Florida. The girl’s father jumped after her, sparking the ship’s alarms.

Witnesses spoke to 7News after the Disney Dream arrived back at port in Fort Lauderdale.

“I just saw a bunch of the staff running outside on the fourth-floor deck, and I figured that something had happened,” said one woman. “So we went back to our room and watched from the balcony, and we were able to see the rescue boat immediately go into the water.”

Part of the rescue was captured on camera and posted to social media, showcasing the moments Disney Cruise Line employees deployed a rescue boat to eventually rescue them from the open water.

“They were very efficient,” said another woman. “We saw them pull the dad and the daughter after a couple of minutes.

In response to this incident, a Disney Cruise Line spokesperson told 7News in a statement:

“The crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our crew members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols.”

How the little girl ended up over the railing is under investigation.

Both father and daughter are said to be alright.

