Fireworks store owner raises prices on products amid tariffs ahead of Fourth of July

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — Fourth of July is right around the corner and fireworks stands will start seeing more traffic in their stores as the holiday draws closer. Tariffs could impact how much you spend to celebrate the holiday, though.

One fireworks stand owner told WVTM 13 she starts preparing for the Fourth of July in December. That’s to make sure she has all the products she needs for her customers.

Pam Palmer is the owner of Crazy Bill’s Fireworks. Sparklers are the only item in her store that are going to be affected by tariffs, and they’re going up a dollar. She said the sparklers came in before the tariffs were enforced, but the costs for other high demand items like bottle rockets and roman candles could also be increased. That depends on which store you shop in.

“Fireworks are made specially for your companies—your corporations—that order them,” Palmer said. “Those of us that import, we have to order so far in advance and get the product in advance that ours was here before the tariffs went into effect.”

Palmer said the tariffs won’t have that much of an effect during the Fourth of July season, but shoppers aren’t out the woods yet. The next busy season for fireworks is New Year’s Eve, and any products ordered from China now will be impacted by tariffs.

“For the most part, what we see is if you’ve got $20, you’ve got $20, and you might not leave with as much, but people are still going to get their fireworks,” Palmer said.

Palmer said the days leading up to the Fourth of July are slower, but Thursday and Friday will be her busiest days. She and her staff are still on track to meet their sales goal for this year.

