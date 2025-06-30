Lucky elevator numbers win Massachusetts man a big lottery prize

By Neal Riley

WEYMOUTH, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Massachusetts man’s bank account is going up after he played some lucky elevator numbers to win a big lottery prize.

Sylvester Semedo of Weymouth won $300,000 in the Mass Cash game. He played the same set of numbers three times on one ticket, and matched all five numbers picked for last Thursday’s drawing.

The Lottery says Semedo had a very distinctive reason for choosing his numbers.

“He won his prizes with a set of numbers he regularly plays that represent the only floors his old work building’s elevator used to stop on,” the Lottery said in a statement.

The winning numbers for June 26 were 2-6-10-14-18.

Each Mass Cash play costs $1. The odds of matching all five numbers are 1 in 324,632.

Semedo claimed his prize on Friday, and said he plans to use the winnings to go a Boston Red Sox game on the road. He bought his winning ticket at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The store will get a $3,000 bonus for the sale.

Earlier this year, a woman in western Massachusetts won a $100,000 Mass Cash prize after finding her winning ticket in a junk drawer just a few weeks before it was set to expire. Her son had seen a news report about an unclaimed ticket that was closing to expiring and told her to check her old tickets.

Last year, a Leicester man won a $2.64 million Megabucks jackpot with the same lucky numbers he’s been playing for more than 30 years. He said the numbers consist of his wife’s old landline phone number from when they first started dating, as well as her favorite number.

