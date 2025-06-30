‘Lucky to be alive’: Survivor of violent kidnapping reacts to suspect’s guilty plea

By Ophelie Jacobson

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — The survivor of a violent kidnapping incident is reacting to an Indianola man’s guilty plea more than a year and a half after police say he kidnapped her and abused her.

Jordan Blake Mangum, 42, pleaded guilty Monday to multiple charges related to a Dec. 2, 2023, kidnapping. On that day, Mangum and Jessica Ann Marie Wheeler, 36, entered the Des Moines home of Mangum’s former girlfriend, Luna Cox, and bound her hands with duct tape, forced her into a minivan and took her to his home in Indianola, according to investigators.

The victim was taken to an unknown location and assaulted. Investigators say the victim was strangled, ran over multiple times with the minivan and her throat was slashed. She was later taken to a nearby hospital.

Cox said she is still scarred from the incident, physically and emotionally. She said she is lucky to be alive.

“I honestly think he was planning to kill me right there,” Cox said. “It still kind of feels like yesterday to me because every now and then I just have subtle reminders.”

Mangum pleaded guilty to third-degree kidnapping, assault while participating in a felony with a dangerous weapon enhancement, and domestic abuse impeding air/blood flow, causing injury. He also entered an Alford plea for attempted murder.

Mangum will be sentenced July 25. He faces at least 22 1/2 years before he will be eligible for parole and could face up to 45 years in prison.

“I think God can really choose what he deserves,” Cox said. “I’m just happy that my son will be an adult technically by the time he’s even able to try and get out.”

Cox’s 6-year-old son, who was four at the time, was at the home when the incident occurred. She said he suffers from PTSD. Now, her focus is getting herself back up on her two feet and keeping her kid safe.

“I am getting there slowly but surely,” she said. “As long as my son is safe and I’m safe, that’s all that matters to me.”

Wheeler previously pleaded guilty to similar charges. She will be sentenced July 24 and faces a mandatory minimum of 17 1/2 years, with a potential sentence of 35 years.

