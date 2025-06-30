Man turned in his son to police after shooting in Florida

By Amber Courtney

LEESBURG, Florida (WBBH) — A man in Florida turned in his very own son after he was wanted in a fatal shooting.

The shooting took place in Leesburg in Lake County. It happened right in front of elementary school kids.

According to investigators, it started due to a fight between Kameryn Pickard, 18, and a 20-year-old.

Pickard surrendered to police and is now facing a charge of premeditated murder.

He is currently being held at Lake County Jail without bond.

