Opening Doors, Inspiring Dreams: Sienna Branch Library Hosts College Fair to Empower Fort Bend’s Future Scholars

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 30, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the heart of Missouri City, where ambition and academic dreams run as deep as Southern roots, something extraordinary is brewing at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Sienna Branch Library. On Saturday, July 12, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, the library will transform into a vibrant hub of higher education hope as it hosts its highly anticipated College Fair—a free, family-friendly event designed to connect students with the bright futures they deserve. 📍 Location: Sienna Branch Library, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd., Missouri City, TX 📞 Phone: 281-238-2900 | 🔗 fortbend.lib.tx.us 🧑‍💼 Branch Manager: Erin Petty Quijano

Elevating Aspirations, One Student at a Time For many high school students in Fort Bend County, college can feel like a distant dream. This event aims to change that—bridging the gap between aspiration and achievement. The College Fair welcomes students and their families to engage directly with representatives from a stellar lineup of academic institutions, including: • Houston Community College – a launching pad for tech-savvy futures • Sam Houston State University – rooted in tradition, driven by innovation • Texas A&M – Kingsville – excellence with a South Texas flair • Texas A&M – RELLIS – cutting-edge education in the Brazos Valley • University of Houston – Downtown – urban access to academic advancement • Rider University – bringing East Coast excellence to Texas soil Whether you’re exploring bachelor’s programs, eyeing an associate degree, or considering trade certifications, this fair is your one-stop shop for informed choices and inspired paths.

Why This Matters This isn’t just about pamphlets and pamphlets—it’s about power. The power to dream bigger. The power to chart your course. The power to sit at the table of opportunity, no matter your background. Attendees can expect in-depth conversations about: • Admissions Requirements • Scholarship and Financial Aid • On-Campus Housing • Degree Programs & Career Pathways And yes, there will be plenty of swag, smiles, and possibly even the kind of pep talks that stick with you for life. A Community Committed to Growth “This event is a celebration of community investment,” says Sienna Branch Manager Erin Petty Quijano. “Libraries are more than books—they’re bridges. This College Fair is one more way we’re helping our youth cross into a future of endless possibilities.”

It’s All Free—Just Bring Your Questions and Curiosity Fort Bend County Libraries continues to lead with equity, access, and empowerment at its core. This College Fair is absolutely free and open to the public. No pre-registration required—just show up ready to be inspired. For more information, call the Sienna Branch Library at 281-238-2900 or the Library System’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734. Or visit fortbend.lib.tx.us for event details and library programs that educate, uplift, and connect.

