Trump administration finds Harvard in ‘violent violation’ of Civil Rights Act, threatens further loss of federal resources

(CNN) — A Trump administration investigation has found Harvard University in “violent violation” of the Civil Rights Act, once more escalating its battle with the school days after President Donald Trump suggested a deal was in sight to end its targeting of the university.

Members of the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism said in a Monday letter to Harvard President Alan Garber that an investigation into the school’s compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color or national origin in programs or activities receiving federal funding, is now complete.

The Office for Civil Rights at the Department of Health and Human Services “finds that Harvard University is in violent violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act,” reads the letter obtained by CNN, which is signed by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon and others.

The investigation concluded that Harvard “has been in some cases deliberately indifferent, and in others has been a willful participant in anti-Semitic harassment of Jewish students, faculty, and staff,” pointing to examples of Jewish and Israeli students being “assaulted and spit on,” imagery on campus that it says “trafficked in obvious anti-Semitic tropes,” and what it describes as an “impermissible, multiweek encampment that instilled fear in, and disrupted the studies of, Jewish and Israeli students,” according to the letter.

The university did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The letter from the joint task force, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, warns that a “failure to institute adequate changes immediately will result in the loss of all federal financial resources and continue to affect Harvard’s relationship with the federal government,” adding, “Harvard may of course continue to operate free of federal privileges, and perhaps such an opportunity will spur a commitment to excellence that will help Harvard thrive once again.”

Monday’s letter intensifies the administration’s fight against Harvard even after Trump said earlier this month that the university has “acted extremely appropriately” during negotiations that he said could soon result in a deal. Education Secretary Linda McMahon also said earlier this month that the administration believed Harvard was “making progress” as it had taken steps to combat antisemitism on campus.

“We have been working closely with Harvard, and it is very possible that a Deal will be announced over the next week or so. They have acted extremely appropriately during these negotiations, and appear to be committed to doing what is right. If a Settlement is made on the basis that is currently being discussed, it will be ‘mindbogglingly’ HISTORIC, and very good for our Country,” the president said in a June 20 post to social media.

CNN reported at the time that a very small circle of Harvard leadership and the White House were in ongoing talks about an agreement that could potentially resolve outstanding legal battles between the administration and the university.

But negotiations had broken down in recent days amid disputes over some sticking points of that deal.

“The president isn’t in the business of agreeing to deals in name only or falling for empty promises. He and his administration remain committed to working with Harvard, but it’s a two-way street. Harvard hasn’t lived up to its end of the bargain,” a Trump administration official said.

Efforts to target Harvard began even before Trump returned to office, with his allies arguing they’re cracking down on antisemitism on campus amid the Israel-Hamas war. But the administration’s actions extend to a broader agenda – setting up a major clash over academic freedom, federal funding and campus oversight – and a belief inside the White House that it’s a winning political issue for Trump.

The Trump administration is currently embroiled in a pair of lawsuits with Harvard, one regarding its ability to host international students and scholars, the other over a decision to freeze federal funding. Harvard, in turn, has launched an aggressive legal strategy and is organizing its alumni networks.

CNN reported last month that the White House has been looking to strike a deal with a high-profile school, according to a source involved in higher education response.

“They want a name-brand university to make a deal like the law firms made a deal that covers not just antisemitism and protests, but DEI and intellectual diversity,” this person said at the time.

Asked if any of the schools are inclined to make such a deal, the source said, “Nobody wants to be the first, but the financial pressures are getting real.”

