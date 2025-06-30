Video captures moment pickup falls off tow truck during attempted theft in SoCal

By Dean Fioresi

SHERMAN OAKS, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Surveillance video footage captured the bizarre moments that a pickup truck fell off the bed of a tow truck in the midst of an attempted theft in Sherman Oaks on Sunday.

According to Los Angeles police, the incident happened just before 8:40 a.m. in the 13000 block of Cumpston Street.

The video shows as the red tow truck drives down the street while hauling a gray pickup truck. For some reason, the poorly-secured truck suddenly falls off the bed, slamming into a different pickup parked in the street. That second truck then collided with a power line, nearly splintering it from its base in the cement.

Instead of stopping, the alleged thief continued to flee from the area.

Police say no arrests have yet been made.

Investigators took both a stolen vehicle report and a traffic collision report as their investigation continues.

