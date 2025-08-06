Autopsy reveals man tased by officers on I-10 died by asphyxiation; death ruled a homicide

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has obtained the autopsy of Xavier Hernandez, the man who died after police tased him on I-10 on July 13, 2025. In the autopsy, the medical examiner ruled Hernandez's death as a homicide.

The autopsy list asphyxia due to chest compression during law enforcement subdual and restraint, and cocaine toxicity as significant contributing factors in Hernandez's death.

Cardiac hypertrophy, moderate coronary atherosclerosis, hepatic steatosis, and Class 1 obesity are also listed in the pathological diagnoses section of the autopsy.

The medical examiner says that Hernandez became unresponsive while El Paso Police Department officers held him facedown. The examiner says Hernandez was also tased on more than one occasion. The autopsy revealed multiple abrasions, contusions, and puncture marks on her Hernandez's body.

In addition to 380 ng/mL of cocaine, the toxicology report revealed Hernandez had 1,200 ng/mL of benzoylecgonine and 670 ng/mL ecgonine methyl in his system.

The report was finalized on August 5, 2025.

ABC-7 spoke to Hernandez's mother after his death.