You no longer have to walk 10,000 steps to reap the health benefits

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- New research conducted by the University of Sydney revealed people who walk 7,000 steps a day will still have health benefits like reduced chances of cardiovascular disease, cancer, dementia and depression.

For years, many health professionals have suggested aiming for 8,000 to 10,000 steps per day for overall health benefits, but if you are a person who counts their steps, you know that goal is sometimes hard to reach.

Resident Ava Rodriguez tells ABC-7 she averages about 12,000 steps as a waitress. She says she tracks her steps using her watch and finds walking daily keeps her feeling young. "I feel like if you actually like moving around, you don't realize how much you're walking," said Rodriguez

Another resident, Monica Diehl, said she struggles to get to 10,000 steps because of time, but exercising is important to her. "It's a matter of, you know, trying to find time between getting home from work and cooking dinner and getting everything done that you need to do." She says aiming for 7,000 is a lot easier for her.

Jagdish Khubchandani, New Mexico State University Public Health Professor, said he thinks people should put less focus on hitting 7,000 steps and instead set small goals and be consistent.

"Make a goal that from tomorrow onwards, I will give myself 30 minutes and I will not care about my office phones, work, TV, or even family. Just give yourself 30 minutes. Go out somewhere, do something for yourself. Things that you enjoy. It could be gardening. It could be cooking, cleaning the house. Just give yourself 30 minutes of time alone and move," said Khubchandani