Why the border wall that’s being painted black could heat up more

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced plans to paint the border wall black to deter migrants from crossing illegally into the country, since warmer conditions could make it more difficult for migrants to climb it.

ABC-7 spoke with Dr. Estrella Herrera, a project scientist specializing in environmental sciences and engineering at the University of California Merced.

Dr. Herrera explains that it is basic physics to know that the combination of black paint and the metal absorbs more light and solar radiation compared to lighter colors.

"Black paint absorbs more solar radiation so it tends to make surfaces hotter than lighter colors, which reduces the heat that will be absorbed by the metal," said Dr. Herrera.

Dr. Herrera also notes that during summer afternoons in El Paso, touching the wall could cause burns due to its absorption of solar rays.

This decision by DHS and the Trump administration has sparked mixed concerns about the risks migrants might face, as well as how to prevent more injuries from climbing or jumping off the border barrier.

"It really is appalling, it's shocking to hear that that's where we are in terms of policy that we again, that we're willing to waste millions of dollars into a strategy that we know it's not going to work," said Alan Lizarraga, communications director of the Border Network for Human Rights.

Lizarraga believes it will only lead to more deaths along the border.

ABC-7 also spoke with Michael Aboud, Chairman of the Republican Party in El Paso County, who argued that this measure will prevent more injuries among migrants.

"It's kind of funny that the same people don't really care about the safety of American citizens when these people come here illegally, they know they are breaking the law so they don't care about any other laws," said Chairman Aboud.

"It's a good thing to paint it black; it will have an effect, especially during the hot parts of summer," Chairman Aboud added.