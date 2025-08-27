El Paso Catholics react to Minnesota shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The shooting at the Annunciation Church in Minnesota has had a profound impact throughout the country, including El Paso.

The Catholic Diocese of El Paso serves over 600,000 people, and has multiple schools in the area as well. Bishop Mark Seitz says that he hopes we can get to a point where we are no longer shocked by these events.

"It's a diabolical kind of evil that I just can't find a word that approximates such a thing to attack innocent people who are gathered to worship God."

Bishop Seitz said that this event brings back memories of the August 3rd mass shooting here in El Paso.

"How do you protect people from attacks such as this? Do we have to make our churches into forts? Do we need to surround them with military? Obviously, that's not an answer."

ABC-7 also spoke with a parent of students at St. Patrick Cathedral High School to hear their thoughts on the shooting.

"Where the shooting took place, it's a sanctuary. So anybody can go in and just do what they need. However, this young man was outside. So I feel that churches do need to have some sort of security on the outside," said Michelle Atkinson.