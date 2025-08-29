The El Paso Playhouse opens new season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Playhouse will open its new season Friday with Crimes of the Heart, according to playhouse representative Minden Dickson.

The production runs Aug. 29 through Sept. 14. Written by Beth Henley, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play is set in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, where three sisters reunite during a family crisis. The story weaves humor and heartbreak as the characters confront past struggles and look toward the future.

Officials with the Playhouse said the show features a mix of comedy and drama that highlights themes of family, resilience and healing.

