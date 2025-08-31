ABC-7 Do- Gooder: An El Paso mother advocates for foster care after adopting siblings

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After a life saving surgery impacted her family, a retired El Paso mother devotes her time to her adopted children while also spreading awareness about foster programs and organ transplant services.

"It was probably the hardest two and a half years of our live," said Susan Barron.

Susan Barron faced immense stress 13 years ago. Her husband Ruben needed a liver transplant.

"Just in and out of the hospital a lot," said Barron.

An attempt at a liver transplant fell through. Leaving the Barron's to wait for a second chance.

"Got a call one day and said, you have seven hours to get here," said Barron

After a quick trip to Phoenix her husband got that life saving liver transplant.

Amid that adversity, Barron and her husband remained a steady, loving presence for their family. Four children, one biological child and three adopted out of foster care.

"Originally we really only wanted to adopt one child, but when we met our three children who were biological siblings, it was like instant connection," said Barron.

Over the years, Barron has volunteered at annunciation house, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, the Opportunity Center for the Homeless and the Humane Society. But the two closest to her heart are Southwest Transplant Alliance and Casa, because she knows first hand about the importance of organ donation and advocacy for foster care.

Barron was nominated and picked to become this month's Abc-7 Do-Gooder because of her volunteering efforts.

The El Paso Community foundation and the Mendez, Issac, and Joudi law firm, gave an award to the Do-Gooder and an organization of her choice.

"People like Susan and the Casa Foundation really do roll up their sleeves. They walk the walk. And it's important to show that one life can make a difference," said Jacob Rey associate for the Mendez, Issac, and Joudi law firm.

" I don't have the means to give financially to places, but I do have the time. And so that's why I give back through volunteering," said Barron.

You can nominate someone who makes a difference in the community like Susan Barron for ABC-7 Do-Gooder. Just follow this link to the submission form on kvia.com.

